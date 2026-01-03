Tim Berners-Lee, the idealistic architect of the world wide web, faces its dark side in his new memoir

Heading to a mentor’s funeral in Greece in August 2001, Tim Berners-Lee found himself and a colleague flying right over the Parthenon, “the two of us peering out of the window to the Agora steps where Socrates conducted his dialogues.” Berners-Lee, the founder of the world wide web, and his fellow traveller Jean-Francois Abramatic, then chairman of the not-for-profit consortium that in effect managed the world wide web in the late 1990s, turned philosophical.

Berners-Lee wondered if we might face another dark age or if the world had reached a point “where civilisation and liberal democracy are locked in?” Abramatic confidently said that liberal democracy was “so strong and growing in concert with technology” that the benefits were here to stay. Less than a fortnight later, in the middle of a meeting on the world wide web, the two turned on the news to learn of the 9/11 attacks.

Reading Berners-Lee’s engaging memoir, This is for Everyone, one is reminded that the optimism about the web (and likely some of the current hype about Artificial Intelligence) has been overdone. Berners-Lee, who is the rare individual who put brotherhood before billions in what now seems like a dystopian world dominated by the tech bros, has written a memoir alive to the dangers of extreme polarisation on social media but remains a tech optimist at heart.

How could it be otherwise? Berners-Lee generously gave the world the protocols of HTTP, HTML and URL for free in the 1990s and early on had to fend off efforts to monetise this terrain. He remains a believer in a kind of Athenian democracy for the web, but circa 2025, this vision seems naïve.

In the past months, headlines or pronouncements involving US-based tech bros—especially of the more than occasionally anti-immigrant rhetoric from the coterie that includes Elon Musk, Peter Thiel and military intelligence company Palantir’s founder Alex Karp—have rained on us like a relentless monsoon. A recent column in The New York Times observes that emboldened by the Make America Great Again movement and what the economist Paul Krugman on December 9 denounced as the digital narco state run by the Trump administration, “their nutty ideas are now borderline plausible. And terrifying.”

There are two or even three books in This is for Everyone: a historical narrative of the idealism and innovation that made the world wide web via a Switzerland-based research organisation a reality, a look ahead to how we could all own and manage our data, now and in the future, and a charming memoir of how Berners-Lee’s celebrity as the founder of the web put him in unusual positions such as being one of the principal participants in the opening ceremony of the London Olympics.

This Janus-like 20/20 hindsight and foresight is enlivened by details such as the declaration on 30 April 1993 by the European Council for Nuclear Research, better known by its French acronym as CERN, where Berners-Lee first wrote the proposal for the world wide web, after making public the source code and web server software he created: “CERN relinquishes all intellectual property rights to this code…and permission is given to anyone to use, duplicate, modify and distribute it.” This otherworldly generosity contrasts so radically with the tech world today that one cannot help but be overawed. It also explains the exponential growth to some 5.5 billion users of the web today.

There are other examples of selflessness by Berners-Lee and his colleagues dotted through the book. The most dramatic one concerns Daniel Lewin, a brilliant graduate student at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). He devised the crucial algorithm for distributing content requests among thousands and now millions of web servers after hearing Berners-Lee’s description of the problem at MIT, where he moved after leaving CERN. “Without consistent hashing, I don’t know how back-end infrastructure could have kept up with user demand for front-end content. Hashing solved this issue by reducing the load on any one computer.” Lewin went on to co-found Akamai Technologies, one of the leading content distribution network companies in the world. Tragically, he died on one of the American Airlines flights that went down on 11 September 2001, when he reportedly tried to stop Mohammed Atta, the mastermind behind the attacks, from taking control of the plane.

On a happier note, Berners-Lee describes the joy of being a web user in 1992 and chancing upon an archive of sheet music from the Italian Renaissance. But for its antiquity perhaps, it mirrors the experience many of us have on the internet when we discover a treasure trove for research and reading just by a few seemingly random clicks of a mouse. “I felt as if I were sitting in the Vatican archives, paging through this antique document myself,” he writes.

This is for Everyone: By Tim Berners-Lee, Pan Macmillan, 384 pages, ₹899.

More ominously, Berners-Lee recognised in the early 2000s itself that “the web was not merely a rival to print, television and radio—it was going to decimate and supersede those media. This was perhaps clearer to me than it was to executives within the media industry.” While being interviewed by the BBC’s Alan Yentob, he asked Yentob whether the BBC had an action plan on how to respond. Taken aback, Yentob said he would check.

Berners-Lee has long been aware of the ability of the internet to distract as it seizes hold of our attention and also its capacity to polarise opinions. After 2016 (a watershed year because of Donald Trump’s unexpected win in the US presidential election and the alarming Brexit vote in the UK), he added the word “compassion” to his discussion of how creativity and collaboration had been pillars of the web’s rise and rise.

“The algorithms that organised and presented content on (Facebook, Twitter and Instagram) prioritised engagement over enjoyment, collaboration or mental health, and soon the fun was gone, replaced by the signature act of doomscrolling through endless streams of invective, propaganda…and envy-inducing lifestyle bait that preyed on the user’s fear of missing out,” he writes. “The social media giants began to harvest users’ attention on an industrial scale.”

Nevertheless, it has taken till December 2025 for the first social media ban (in Australia) on usage by those under 16 and more vulnerable to a loss in self-esteem to be put into effect. Inevitably, this prompted a toxic blast from X owner Musk, just months after he used his platform to act as a megaphone for anti-immigrant hatred in the UK.

It is in countering these malignant mutinous millions of genies that have escaped their bottles that Berners-Lee’s book seems alternately naïve or overoptimistic. He supports the European Union’s data protection and privacy laws and has gone further by creating a social enterprise that seeks to enable users of the web to create pods that host all their data rather than allowing the tech giants to control and manipulate it. A regional government in the Netherlands has made such pods possible for six million citizens.

Berners-Lee’s other example of empowering us as users—linking health data with our financial data—left me baffled as to how I would gain “new insights”, let alone exercise my data sovereignty. He is also nowhere near as articulate as Nicholas Carr was in his decade-old book, The Shallows, in explaining the damage the attention economy does to our brains and our ability to concentrate on tasks as straightforward as reading a book from beginning to end. He is neither as philosophical nor as profound as Blaise Agüera y Arcas in What is Intelligence, a recent tour de force on Artificial Intelligence. Berners-Lee may be a modern-day saint, but his idealism clouds his ability to offer solutions for the political and social dystopia that seems to be our collective future.

