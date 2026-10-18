Bir Bahadur Rai makes trail running history with a win at the UTMB

Five years ago, Bir Bahadur Rai set off on a run, his first since school. As a single parent, he simply wanted to inspire his son, Prabin, to compete well.
It brought back memories of house competitions and winning races for Rai. Prabin was quick to find his feet and did well at the district and state level. But after he failed to return with a medal from the Nationals in 2025, Prabin, now 16, decided to pursue studies. His father never stopped running.
It led Rai, 39, to the Malaysia Ultra-Trail by UTMB last month. The first time he travelled outside the country, the first time he donned trail running shoes. But once he started, he ran the race of his life—the first Indian to win a UTMB race, finishing the MY25 (25.9km) in a time of 2 hours, 25 minutes. It was only his fifth race on trail and he maintained his flawless record of finishing on the podium.
“You have to be fearless while running on trails, especially on the downhills. Step carefully, but also be quick. I have no fear of falling, no hesitation. I just go for it,” he says.
Rai is a late bloomer. His journey into racing has been organic, yet raw. A master of the shorter distances with a tendency to pick up pace right at the start and go all out towards the finish. The desire to put in his best, irrespective of the result or reward. The day he discovered trail running in 2024, he felt at home, an extension of his life in Salghari in Namchi district, about 100km from Sikkim’s capital, Gangtok.
Rai won several races at school and studied until class X. Then, he set it all aside to help his parents on the farm and take their 70-odd goats high up to the mountain pastures. He soon settled into the monotony of life.