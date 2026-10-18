Bir Bahadur Rai makes trail running history with a win at the UTMB

Five years ago, Bir Bahadur Rai set off on a run, his first since school. As a single parent, he simply wanted to inspire his son, Prabin, to compete well.
Five years ago, Bir Bahadur Rai set off on a run, his first since school. As a single parent, he simply wanted to inspire his son, Prabin, to compete well.
It brought back memories of house competitions and winning races for Rai. Prabin was quick to find his feet and did well at the district and state level. But after he failed to return with a medal from the Nationals in 2025, Prabin, now 16, decided to pursue studies. His father never stopped running.
It brought back memories of house competitions and winning races for Rai. Prabin was quick to find his feet and did well at the district and state level. But after he failed to return with a medal from the Nationals in 2025, Prabin, now 16, decided to pursue studies. His father never stopped running.
It led Rai, 39, to the Malaysia Ultra-Trail by UTMB last month. The first time he travelled outside the country, the first time he donned trail running shoes. But once he started, he ran the race of his life—the first Indian to win a UTMB race, finishing the MY25 (25.9km) in a time of 2 hours, 25 minutes. It was only his fifth race on trail and he maintained his flawless record of finishing on the podium.
“You have to be fearless while running on trails, especially on the downhills. Step carefully, but also be quick. I have no fear of falling, no hesitation. I just go for it,” he says.
Rai is a late bloomer. His journey into racing has been organic, yet raw. A master of the shorter distances with a tendency to pick up pace right at the start and go all out towards the finish. The desire to put in his best, irrespective of the result or reward. The day he discovered trail running in 2024, he felt at home, an extension of his life in Salghari in Namchi district, about 100km from Sikkim’s capital, Gangtok.
Rai won several races at school and studied until class X. Then, he set it all aside to help his parents on the farm and take their 70-odd goats high up to the mountain pastures. He soon settled into the monotony of life.
Around the time he picked up running again in his mid-30s, Rai heard of a 10km race nearby. In the plastic shoes he wore at work, he finished fourth. It was enough motivation to start looking for the next race. He ran every distance that came his way—half marathons, marathons and ultra marathons, most on road. There was little thought in terms of pacing, training or nutrition. Rai just ran as fast as he could.
Over the years, he won races such as the Tsomgo Ultra (75km) in Sikkim, and marathons in Dharamsala and Patna. The prize money was an additional income for the household. Besides, it helped him travel to races across the country. But there was no time to savour success. He would rush back to the daily chores, since there was little support from the village while he was away.
“There were all kinds of questions: what will you get out of running, how will you earn money, when will you secure your future? Winning such a big race was a fitting reply,” Rai says.
As his parents aged, all household responsibilities fell on his shoulders, besides also tending to his son’s needs. The flock was reduced to a manageable number. The training mileage, which at one time added up to about 150km each week, was compromised. But Rai continued racing when he could.
Against All Odds
Two years ago, he was spotted by Mongia Khambachey who supports talent through his club, Gorkha Trail Runners. The transition to trails was smooth, terrain that Rai negotiated each day while taking the goats into the mountains. His strong legs were conditioned for the steep inclines; the nimble frame allowed him to glide on the downhills. In his first race, the Buddha Trails 2025 in Rimbick, West Bengal, he took second spot.
“He is much faster than younger runners and if he trains well, he can compete at a very high level,” Khambachey says.
A similar story unfolded as he prepared for the Malaysia race. Rai struggled to follow the training plan. His day started at 3am when he collected fodder for the goats, then took them out and returned to work on the farm. He summoned the motivation to run in the evening; some days he would just fall asleep due to exhaustion. Khambachey ensured Rai came along when they planned runs around Jorethang and Siliguri to get a feel of the humidity, similar to the weather in Malaysia.
His first international trip was memorable for other reasons as well. Rai carried little besides sattu (dry roasted and ground Bengal gram) and potatoes; his bland palate struggled with the spicy food on offer. At the race expo, he could buy his first trail running shoes through a generous supporter, Dr Subash Vijeta.
“A very different feel of the trail. And for the first time in my life, I felt really tall after wearing those shoes,” he says, laughing.
“Raising funds is always a challenge. Had we managed to find sponsors, we would have gone in advance to acclimatise,” Khambachey says.
Having arrived just two days before the start, there was no time for a recce. At 7am, Rai set off in a field that featured experienced local runners as well previous podium finishers. The first 9km were tentative in the new setting. Here on, he picked up the pace, started passing runners and soon took the lead. Five kilometres from the finish, he was unsure of the route; he struggled to communicate with volunteers. He set off on a path and called Khambachey to check if he was on the right track. Luck was on his side, Rai held on to top spot.
There was little in terms of a celebration. As always, Rai hurried back home, but a surprise awaited him. The villagers felicitated him on arrival. The chief minister asked for a meeting, as did district officials. Rai’s greatest reward came at his son’s school.
“They tell him—tera papa bohot khatarnak daudta hai (Your father is a very solid runner),” he says.
Shail Desai is a Mumbai-based freelance writer.