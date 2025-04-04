Lounge
Bringing in Kolkata's iconic trams to help combat climate change
Sandip Roy 6 min read 04 Apr 2025, 08:00 AM IST
SummaryThe Sundarban Tramjatra aims to raise awareness about trams and the Sundarbans. But the struggle to save trams in the teeth of government opposition remains an uphill one
Sundari tram amader, Sundarban (Our beautiful trams, our Sundarban).
As Swarna Chitrakar sings about crouching tigers and trundling trams at the Esplanade tram terminus in Kolkata, she unrolls the scroll she has painted. Tigers pounce on a flock of fleeing deer. Snow-white cranes fly over blue waters and kingfishers swoop to catch fish. A rishi sits in prayer at an ashram in Gangasagar while boxy tram cars run along the edges of the scroll, the passengers sitting by the windows engrossed in newspapers.
