Bringing in Kolkata's iconic trams to help combat climate change

The fight to save trams can get mired in nostalgia for a lost city while both sides are as set in their arguments as, well, tram tracks. The government says Kolkata’s road space is crunched, trams impede traffic and it’s better to invest in electric buses and Metro systems. Tram activists say it’s not trams or Metro and electric buses but all of them. “Cities which removed trams are bringing them back at great expense," says Alok Jain, CEO of Trans-consult, an urban mobility consulting firm based in Hong Kong. “Kolkata is fortunate it retained that legacy. It’s ahead of its times." If the government gave him the tramways, he would run them at “zero loss to the government." He’s only half-joking.