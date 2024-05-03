Lounge
Murakami in Bengali and Kenji in Malayalam
Arunima Mazumdar 6 min read 03 May 2024, 07:00 AM IST
SummaryDedicated translators have been bringing the best of Japanese fiction to Indian readers in Bengali, Hindi and Malayalam
Professor Abhijit Mukherjee’s tryst with Japanese was a matter of coincidence. During a stroll in Kolkata’s Pretoria Street in the summer of 1991, the electrical engineer chanced upon a sign on a gate advertising beginners’ courses in Japanese. On a whim, he joined the evening classes at the consulate-general of Japan. Little did he know that he would eventually become the first to translate best-selling Japanese author Haruki Murakami’s Kafka on the Shore into Bengali.
