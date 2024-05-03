Murakami in Bengali and Kenji in Malayalam

The fact that these literary works of cross-continent translation exist for readers is by itself admirable, but it gets better. Many translators find that Japanese and the Indian languages they work in have striking similarities. “Both Japanese and Malayalam are similar in sentence structure, gender classification, verb conjugation, pattern and above all, the way of life. Therefore, translating from Japanese to Malayalam is easier than translating into English," says Prof. P.A. George, who teaches Japanese language and literature at the Centre for Japanese Studies at Jawaharlal Nehru University and has translated some of the most notable Japanese works of fiction directly into Malayalam.