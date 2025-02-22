Do you know what trauma bonding actually means?
SummaryTherapyspeak, or the casual and incorrect use of psychology terms in everyday conversations, has turned real issues into mere buzzwords
At a recent gathering, someone said they had “trauma bonded" with another person over the challenges of working in similar roles—not an accurate use of the word. In casual conversations, trauma bonding is often used to describe forming a close relationship with someone who has experienced similar problems. However, in psychological terms, trauma bonding refers to a connection that forms between an individual and their abuser due to a cycle of abuse interspersed with moments of kindness and affection. This emotional confusion makes it difficult for the victim to leave the relationship.