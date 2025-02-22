Do you know what trauma bonding actually means?

In romantic relationships, these attachment injuries can get exacerbated to create a cycle of “toxic loyalty". “Even when you know the relationship is harmful, you choose to stay in it and often start to build narratives around the abusive partner’s goodness to continue to feed into the cyclic loop of dysfunction and hope." But she is against the idea of normalising the term “toxic loyalty" as it “puts the onus on the person who can’t leave". She chooses “abuse-driven attachment," as it comes closest to describing the phenomenon.