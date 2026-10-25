Travel: On a lemon trail along Italy’s Amalfi Coast

Lemons are everywhere on the Amalfi Coast: in market stalls, on ceramics, flavouring everything from pasta to pastries, and in countless glasses of limoncello. But to understand the role these bright, fragrant fruits play in the region, one must leave the coastal road and take a walk.
The Sentiero dei Limoni, or Path of the Lemons, is an ancient route connecting the coastal towns of Maiori and Minori. The path, roughly 2.5 miles, climbs through terraced lemon groves, narrow alleys and small settlements, with stunning views of the Gulf of Salerno. It takes about an hour to 90 minutes, longer if you stop for the views.
For centuries, Sentiero dei Limoni was a working route, connecting villages, agricultural terraces and the sea.
“Lemon cultivation has played a fundamental role in shaping both the landscape and the economy of the Amalfi Coast,” explains Fra Marcus, a Franciscan friar and cultural guide at Anantara Convento di Amalfi Grand Hotel. “As the terrain is extremely steep, local communities created terraces supported by dry-stone walls, transforming inaccessible slopes into productive agricultural land.”