Travel: On a lemon trail along Italy’s Amalfi Coast

Lemons are everywhere on the Amalfi Coast: in market stalls, on ceramics, flavouring everything from pasta to pastries, and in countless glasses of limoncello. But to understand the role these bright, fragrant fruits play in the region, one must leave the coastal road and take a walk.
Lemons are everywhere on the Amalfi Coast: in market stalls, on ceramics, flavouring everything from pasta to pastries, and in countless glasses of limoncello. But to understand the role these bright, fragrant fruits play in the region, one must leave the coastal road and take a walk.
The Sentiero dei Limoni, or Path of the Lemons, is an ancient route connecting the coastal towns of Maiori and Minori. The path, roughly 2.5 miles, climbs through terraced lemon groves, narrow alleys and small settlements, with stunning views of the Gulf of Salerno. It takes about an hour to 90 minutes, longer if you stop for the views.
The Sentiero dei Limoni, or Path of the Lemons, is an ancient route connecting the coastal towns of Maiori and Minori. The path, roughly 2.5 miles, climbs through terraced lemon groves, narrow alleys and small settlements, with stunning views of the Gulf of Salerno. It takes about an hour to 90 minutes, longer if you stop for the views.
For centuries, Sentiero dei Limoni was a working route, connecting villages, agricultural terraces and the sea.
“Lemon cultivation has played a fundamental role in shaping both the landscape and the economy of the Amalfi Coast,” explains Fra Marcus, a Franciscan friar and cultural guide at Anantara Convento di Amalfi Grand Hotel. “As the terrain is extremely steep, local communities created terraces supported by dry-stone walls, transforming inaccessible slopes into productive agricultural land.”
A STEP BACK IN TIME
The walk begins in Maiori, near the 13th-century Collegiata di Santa Maria a Mare, a church overlooking the town. Stone steps lead uphill along Via Vena, past old walls that once protected the lemon groves. There are about 400 steps along the route, so comfortable shoes and water are a must.
As the town recedes, lemon trees come into view beneath pergolas supported by chestnut poles. Beyond the terraces grow olive trees, vines, and carob trees, locally called sciuscelle. Chapels, gardens, and stone walls line the route, alongside the sea.
The path passes through the hamlet of Torre and its church of San Michele Arcangelo, located midway between Maiori and Minori. The quiet lanes, old houses, and working farms hark back to the coast’s agricultural past.
“Before the construction of the coastal road, routes such as the Sentiero dei Limoni were essential connections between settlements, cultivated terraces and the sea,” Marcus says. “The path linked Maiori and Minori through San Michele and the ancient village of Torre, allowing residents to move between the two towns and reach the lemon groves above them.”
Lemons became particularly valuable because their vitamin C helped protect sailors against scurvy. As early as the 11th century, the Maritime Republic of Amalfi required ships to carry citrus supplies. Between the 15th and 19th centuries, demand for Amalfi lemons grew, particularly in northern Europe.
CHANGING TIMES
The fruit at the centre of it all is the Sfusato Amalfitano, named for its elongated, spindle-like shape. Larger than ordinary lemons, it has a thick, aromatic rind, relatively few seeds and juicy flesh. Even the white pith is edible.
Giovanni Romano, who leads walking tours along the path, explains what makes the variety distinctive.
“The climate in southern Italy, the nutrients in the soil, the dry terracing that gives the plants air, the chestnut-pole pergolas that hold up the heavy branches, the organic fertiliser made from manure, and the plastic netting over the trees in winter create exemplary growing conditions,” he says.
Harvesting begins in February in gardens closest to the sea and continues until late October in cooler inland groves. Sacks of lemons are often carried downhill by hand. The work is often described as agricoltura eroica, or heroic agriculture.
In Amalfi, the Aceto family has cultivated lemons for generations, beginning in 1825 when Salvatore Aceto purchased a small plot of land in Ravello. Today, his namesake runs the family business, which offers guided tours of its terraced groves from March to November, along with cooking classes on local lemon dishes.
The Amalfi Coast’s terraced lemon-growing system was recognised by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations as a Globally Important Agricultural Heritage System in 2025. Yet ageing farming communities, difficult access, and the abandonment of remote terraces threaten this landscape.
Francesco Damiano, an environmental hiking guide and filmmaker nicknamed the Neapolitan Indiana Jones, works to raise awareness of this heritage. “My work sheds light on and raises awareness of our forgotten, or worse, ignored, cultural and artistic heritage,” he says.
Michele Ruocco, a retired banker turned agronomist and member of non-profit Pro Loco Minori, is also working to create awareness. He says the path is best experienced through all five senses. “Listen to the sounds of nature,” he says, referring to the wind, waves, and birdsong. And, the smell. “Smells remain in our minds and convey emotions and memories.”
A hike up the Path of Lemons offers the chance to taste local produce along the way. Farms offer fresh lemonade, marmalade and traditional lemon salad, made with sliced lemon, olive oil, salt, pepper and mint.
The Sfusato also appears in seafood dishes, pasta, cakes and pastries. In Amalfi, the Pansa pastry shop on Piazza Duomo, founded in 1830, serves delizia al limone, a dome-shaped sponge cake soaked in limoncello syrup, filled with lemon cream and covered in a lemon glaze. Created in 1978 by Sorrento pastry chef Carmine Marzuillo, it has become one of the region’s best-known desserts. In Minori, pastry chef Sal De Riso continues to use the lemon as a signature ingredient in his creations.
Beyond Torre, the path reaches the Belvedere della Mortella, a panoramic terrace overlooking Minori. From here, it descends towards the town, home to a first-century Roman Maritime Villa. Minori’s historic centre is worth exploring, as is the Castle of Mezzacapo, on the border with Maiori.
What takes walkers about 90 minutes today was once a route travelled daily by generations of farmers and villagers.
“Walking the path today means following an old route of work and necessity, while gaining a deeper understanding of how lemons shaped the landscape, economy, and everyday life of the Amalfi Coast,” Marcus says.
Teja Lele is a freelance lifestyle and travel writer.