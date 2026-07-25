Why travel anxiety is causing so many people to cancel trips and how frequent flyers fight the dread

For some, geopolitical conflicts, disruptions like the covid-19 pandemic, and a growing number of last-minute flight cancellations, have led to a sharp rise in travel-related anxiety. Mumbai-based composer Ehsaan Noorani returned from a five-week trip to the US some months ago after completing shows in 12 cities. This meant taking several international and domestic flights, embarking on road trips, and performing at live gigs. Despite being a seasoned traveller, taking an average of 70 or more flights a year, Noorani admits to some amount of “panic” even now with respect to paperwork, luggage and flight duration. “It’s a build-up in the head,” he explains. The thought of travel gets him concerned about his family’s well-being when he is gone and his own health while on the trip. However, given that travel is an intrinsic part of his profession, Noorani has figured that being hydrated on flights, exercising and walking to maintain circulation, besides acknowledging that beyond a point he can’t control outcomes like luggage being misplaced and music equipment getting broken, allow him to ease into the experience of travel.