Why travel anxiety is causing so many people to cancel trips and how frequent flyers fight the dread

I recently cancelled my week-long solo trip to Europe to attend the annual music festival in Salzburg and the fireworks display in Munich. The non-refundable tickets had already been purchased but I decided not to go ahead, dreading the thought of leaving my nine-year-old alone at home with full-time help. I have often travelled alone for work but increasingly it is becoming more stressful than exciting. A huge part of me loves travelling, but another part dreads it—invariably I end up asking myself barely hours before any trip, “What’s the point of it?”
Sonakshi Verma, 37, founder of a digital communications and brand promotion agency, echoes the sentiment. She hates taking flights, given her fear of enclosed places. She recently completed a road journey from the National Capital Region, where she is based, to Kanyakumari, but found herself worrying about “everything I’d be leaving behind at home”. The 6,600km trip over 14 days, planned months in advance, was an unforgettable experience. However, in the days leading up to it and sometimes during the trip, Verma felt the physical effects of stress. “I could feel my heart racing, my shoulders tense up, and I found myself obsessively checking the fuel gauge and calculating the remaining distance en route,” she says.
Verma’s physical symptoms point to hodophobia or travel phobia, which is described as a persistent, intense and irrational fear of travelling, according to Ooha Susmita, Bengaluru-based psychiatrist and founder of PsySutram Mental Wellness. Obsessively worrying about travel documents, fearing getting into elevators, feeling claustrophobic in aircraft or hotel rooms can also intensify the overall travel anxiety.
Experts reckon that while everyone feels some amount of apprehension before travelling, for those suffering from hodophobia, the stress is manifold.