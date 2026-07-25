Why travel anxiety is causing so many people to cancel trips and how frequent flyers fight the dread

Sonakshi Verma, 37, founder of a digital communications and brand promotion agency, echoes the sentiment. She hates taking flights, given her fear of enclosed places. She recently completed a road journey from the National Capital Region, where she is based, to Kanyakumari, but found herself worrying about “everything I’d be leaving behind at home”. The 6,600km trip over 14 days, planned months in advance, was an unforgettable experience. However, in the days leading up to it and sometimes during the trip, Verma felt the physical effects of stress. “I could feel my heart racing, my shoulders tense up, and I found myself obsessively checking the fuel gauge and calculating the remaining distance en route,” she says.