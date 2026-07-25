Why travel anxiety is causing so many people to cancel trips and how frequent flyers fight the dread

I recently cancelled my week-long solo trip to Europe to attend the annual music festival in Salzburg and the fireworks display in Munich. The non-refundable tickets had already been purchased but I decided not to go ahead, dreading the thought of leaving my nine-year-old alone at home with full-time help. I have often travelled alone for work but increasingly it is becoming more stressful than exciting. A huge part of me loves travelling, but another part dreads it—invariably I end up asking myself barely hours before any trip, “What’s the point of it?”
I recently cancelled my week-long solo trip to Europe to attend the annual music festival in Salzburg and the fireworks display in Munich. The non-refundable tickets had already been purchased but I decided not to go ahead, dreading the thought of leaving my nine-year-old alone at home with full-time help. I have often travelled alone for work but increasingly it is becoming more stressful than exciting. A huge part of me loves travelling, but another part dreads it—invariably I end up asking myself barely hours before any trip, “What’s the point of it?”
Sonakshi Verma, 37, founder of a digital communications and brand promotion agency, echoes the sentiment. She hates taking flights, given her fear of enclosed places. She recently completed a road journey from the National Capital Region, where she is based, to Kanyakumari, but found herself worrying about “everything I’d be leaving behind at home”. The 6,600km trip over 14 days, planned months in advance, was an unforgettable experience. However, in the days leading up to it and sometimes during the trip, Verma felt the physical effects of stress. “I could feel my heart racing, my shoulders tense up, and I found myself obsessively checking the fuel gauge and calculating the remaining distance en route,” she says.
Sonakshi Verma, 37, founder of a digital communications and brand promotion agency, echoes the sentiment. She hates taking flights, given her fear of enclosed places. She recently completed a road journey from the National Capital Region, where she is based, to Kanyakumari, but found herself worrying about “everything I’d be leaving behind at home”. The 6,600km trip over 14 days, planned months in advance, was an unforgettable experience. However, in the days leading up to it and sometimes during the trip, Verma felt the physical effects of stress. “I could feel my heart racing, my shoulders tense up, and I found myself obsessively checking the fuel gauge and calculating the remaining distance en route,” she says.
Verma’s physical symptoms point to hodophobia or travel phobia, which is described as a persistent, intense and irrational fear of travelling, according to Ooha Susmita, Bengaluru-based psychiatrist and founder of PsySutram Mental Wellness. Obsessively worrying about travel documents, fearing getting into elevators, feeling claustrophobic in aircraft or hotel rooms can also intensify the overall travel anxiety.
Experts reckon that while everyone feels some amount of apprehension before travelling, for those suffering from hodophobia, the stress is manifold.
Delhi-based singer Abhinav Arora, who travels for his performances and music workshops, says that long-duration flights make him anxious, which can manifest physically as stomach and gut issues. “I eat light before flights and avoid hot beverages so that I don’t have motion sickness,” says Arora, who is in his 30s. He is invariably nervous about losing his music equipment and gear, particularly his tanpura. Experiencing energy depletion in the midst of crowds rarely helps, which is why long queues at security checks and crowds in airports and at railway stations get him rattled, especially when travelling solo.
Data specifically on hodophobia is tough to come by but according to the Global Burden of Disease Study by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, US, published in 2023, mental disorders are becoming an increasingly important public health challenge in India. The prevalence of anxiety disorders in India, says the report, has increased by 123.5% between 1990 and 2023; from 2,592 to 5,793 cases per 100,000 population.
Susmita says that while overall anxiety is becoming very common, travel-induced anxiety is severe enough to force some to completely avoid travelling, even if it means missing out on professional opportunities. “I have clients who have reached airports but decided at the last minute not to board flights. In severe cases, anxiety peaks to such a level that patients have intrusive thoughts; there’s a sense of doom with the idea of travelling by cars, planes, or trains.”
Such people are prone to “catastrophising”, a cognitive distortion in which an individual thinks of worst-case scenarios in any area of work. It is advisable to consult with certified counsellors and experts who can, according to therapists, help in showing a roadmap to deal with the crisis. Susmita, for instance, recommends carrying familiar items such as a pillow, a blanket and a water bottle while travelling to help you feel better. “In acute cases, medicines can be advised,” she adds.
For some, geopolitical conflicts, disruptions like the covid-19 pandemic, and a growing number of last-minute flight cancellations, have led to a sharp rise in travel-related anxiety. Mumbai-based composer Ehsaan Noorani returned from a five-week trip to the US some months ago after completing shows in 12 cities. This meant taking several international and domestic flights, embarking on road trips, and performing at live gigs. Despite being a seasoned traveller, taking an average of 70 or more flights a year, Noorani admits to some amount of “panic” even now with respect to paperwork, luggage and flight duration. “It’s a build-up in the head,” he explains. The thought of travel gets him concerned about his family’s well-being when he is gone and his own health while on the trip. However, given that travel is an intrinsic part of his profession, Noorani has figured that being hydrated on flights, exercising and walking to maintain circulation, besides acknowledging that beyond a point he can’t control outcomes like luggage being misplaced and music equipment getting broken, allow him to ease into the experience of travel.
The intensity of hodophobia varies from person to person, as does the underlying cause for it. For Delhi-based Nazish Khan, 32, a senior manager at an integrated communications agency, travel anxiety is tied to disruption in routine. She thrives on structure and even a short domestic trip can throw everything off. After becoming a parent, Khan’s anxiety revolves around how her daughter will cope in her absence. The physical signs of travel anxiety manifest themselves first. “My heart races, I become restless, and my mind starts running through every possible scenario,” explains Khan, who has figured rituals ahead of travel, including meditation music, some alone time at airports, which means reaching early so as to avoid panicking, and telling herself, “it’s going to be well”.
Learning to Cope
From grounding exercises via meditation to having familiar objects with you to even having music handy, people find ways to tackle their travel anxiety.
Delhi-based food writer Vernika Awal, 33, who admits to declining some work trips, particularly those overseas, says that her noise-cancelling headphones are a boon, and she puts on Pump It by Black Eyed Peas during take-off. The Coke Studio version of Piya Ghar Aaya plays on loop during the flight to calm her down. “I dread flying on my own because I need someone to hold my hand and comfort me,” says Awal. She also prefers not to take flights during the monsoon season when turbulence is more likely.
In her new book, Beyond Anxiety: Curiosity, Creativity, and Finding Your Life’s Purpose, Martha Beck refers to anxiety as “a creature that needs to be calmed”. Maybe the knowledge that it’s not impossible to get through the next trip will help some of us get past the anxiety the next time we plan to travel.
Abhilasha Ojha is a Delhi-based independent writer.