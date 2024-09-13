Where the forest meets the sea: Walking the mangroves of Queensland | Mint

Where the forest meets the sea: Walking the mangroves of Queensland
SummaryA mangrove walk with the Kuku Yalanji people of tropical Queensland brings alive the connected ecology of the Daintree Rainforest and the Great Barrier Reef
“Tastes good, doesn’t it? Like lime," says Juan. Well, I agree about the taste, but I’m still recovering from the shock of having bitten off an ant’s head. “Try some more," he says. So, I dip my hand into a group of large green weaver ants and they swarm all over. I panic, dust them off. There’s one that’s clinging on, biting me. “It bites you, you bite it," says Juan, in all seriousness. So, I do, pop it whole into my mouth and crunch. A sharp, acidic citrusy liquid goes down my throat. Live and learn.
The wet tropics of north-east Queensland, Australia, are known for a bunch of things: the oldest rainforest in the world, the largest coral reefs in world, the world’s biggest saltwater crocodiles. I didn’t know much about the practice of eating weaver ants though. But then again, until I got there, I didn’t know how the Daintree rainforest and the Great Barrier Reef were linked by a crucial and rich wetlands system, and the role it played in the customs, medical lore and cuisine of the local Kuku Yalanji people.