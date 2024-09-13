Where the forest meets the sea: Walking the mangroves of Queensland

The fact that the Daintree is the oldest rainforest on the planet isn’t a far-fetched claim. The forest, all of 1200 sq. km as it tumbles down from the Great Peaks National Park to the Pacific coast, is estimated to be at least 135 million years old, making it much older than the Amazon rainforest. Although what remains now is just a shadow of the vast forests that spanned this part of Australia, the Daintree is still highly biodiverse, containing some 3,000 different plant species, as well as the overwhelming amount of the continent’s animal life and biomass. The Kuku Yalanji bama (people) of the area too have been around for a really long time, with local tradition dating it to 50,000 years, almost as old as the earliest human occupation of Australia. These days there’s about 300 Kuku Yalanji people living in the area.