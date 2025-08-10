Exploring Antwerp, a city immersed in the legacy of Rubens

Like most classic European cities, the beating heart of Antwerp is the Grote Markt or the Market Square and its surrounding areas. Of course, the Belgian city’s claim to fame as the global hub for diamonds is undisputed, but this facet is rather low-key and the Antwerp Diamond District is a loosely demarcated square mile of glittering stores and less visible facilities for cutting, polishing and trading. Less subtle is the Cathedral of Our Lady or Antwerp Cathedral whose 15th century Gothic spire towers over the central part of the city and acts as the perfect marker to orient oneself.

Situated in a large open area, the cathedral is imposing, its spire rising over 400ft; it is supposedly one of a twin set but the other was never completed. But I am searching for Antwerp’s other diamond, or at least the legacy, and I find it on the cathedral’s walls and on special pedestals.

Scattered throughout the cathedral are works of art. Of particular interest are three done by legendary 17th century Baroque Flemish painter Peter Paul Rubens—The Raising of the Cross, The Descent from the Cross, and The Assumption of the Virgin Mary. My guide says the first two were stolen twice. First by Napolean during the Napoleanic wars, transported to the Louvre in Paris and returned in 1815. Almost a century later, in 1914, both were again seized by the Imperial German Army and housed in Berlin before being returned in late 1918. The Raising of the Cross is a striking triptych, depicting the pale, almost lifeless figure of Christ, nailed to the cross. The contrast against the boldly coloured men trying to raise the cross is haunting. The Descent from the Cross has fewer characters but grief and sadness seem to come off their bodies in waves. The Assumption of the Virgin is completely different, done in a combination of pastel shades and cheerful colours and depicting the lifting of Mary by angels.

Rubens, it turns out, is integral to the city and is everywhere in Antwerp. Close to three dozen landmarks are associated with Rubens and his associates and there are guided and self-guided walks to see them all. If there is one place as important as the cathedral, it is Rubenshuis or Rubens House, constructed in the early 1600s. Located in the Wapper area, the house was designed by Rubens himself and is modelled to resemble an Italian villa or palazzo. Sometime in the mid-20th century, it was turned into a museum.

The residence is now closed for renovation till 2030 but the gallery has an extensive collection, including his self-portraits. A bit of Rubens can also be experienced first-hand in the Baroque garden and his studio.

Also Read | The healing power of blue: Finding adventures and life lessons in scuba diving

Heading back towards the market square, I encounter Rubens everywhere: on chocolates, on fridge magnets and mugs, and his paintings reproduced on tea towels and postcards. Near the cathedral is the statue of Rubens. And in keeping with his reputation, it is a bit larger than life. Above him, the sky is a patchwork of blue with the setting sun tinging the few cottony clouds vivid pink and orange. Uncannily, it feels a bit like the backdrop in his paintings. Clearly, everything in Antwerp is about Rubens.

Anita Rao Kashi is an independent journalist based in Bengaluru.