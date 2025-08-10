Exploring Antwerp, a city immersed in the legacy of Rubens
The legendary painter’s legacy can be found everywhere in the Belgian city
Like most classic European cities, the beating heart of Antwerp is the Grote Markt or the Market Square and its surrounding areas. Of course, the Belgian city’s claim to fame as the global hub for diamonds is undisputed, but this facet is rather low-key and the Antwerp Diamond District is a loosely demarcated square mile of glittering stores and less visible facilities for cutting, polishing and trading. Less subtle is the Cathedral of Our Lady or Antwerp Cathedral whose 15th century Gothic spire towers over the central part of the city and acts as the perfect marker to orient oneself.