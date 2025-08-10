Exploring Antwerp, a city immersed in the legacy of Rubens

Scattered throughout the cathedral are works of art. Of particular interest are three done by legendary 17th century Baroque Flemish painter Peter Paul Rubens—The Raising of the Cross, The Descent from the Cross, and The Assumption of the Virgin Mary. My guide says the first two were stolen twice. First by Napolean during the Napoleanic wars, transported to the Louvre in Paris and returned in 1815. Almost a century later, in 1914, both were again seized by the Imperial German Army and housed in Berlin before being returned in late 1918. The Raising of the Cross is a striking triptych, depicting the pale, almost lifeless figure of Christ, nailed to the cross. The contrast against the boldly coloured men trying to raise the cross is haunting. The Descent from the Cross has fewer characters but grief and sadness seem to come off their bodies in waves. The Assumption of the Virgin is completely different, done in a combination of pastel shades and cheerful colours and depicting the lifting of Mary by angels.