Travel: Brussels, a beer-loving city of politicians and outlaws

Tucked away on Rue des Sables, the Comic Art Museum is Brussels tipping its hat to what it proudly calls the Ninth Art—comics. The setting was half the attraction—it is housed in an Art Nouveau gem designed in 1906 by Victor Horta, who thought he was creating a textile warehouse but gave future Tintin fans the perfect cathedral. Inside, I got the full sweep of Belgian comic history from Tintin and my old favourite Captain Haddock and The Smurfs to lesser known but equally eccentric creations. There were temporary exhibitions that hopped from sci-fi to artist retrospectives. Panels and artwork were peppered with life-size figurines of characters, playful displays, and a gift shop groaning with books and collectibles. I walked out having absorbed equal doses of high culture and pop culture—Horta and Hergé under one roof.