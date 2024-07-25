Travel: Contrasting architectural styles tell the story of Chemnitz
SummaryThe city centre of Chemnitz in Saxony, eastern Germany, is a blend of architectural styles, exposing its many historical layers
During the Second World War, Chemnitz in Saxony, eastern Germany, like many others in Europe, was reduced to rubble. Between 1953 and 1990, the city was re-built and became the starting point for Saxon industrialisation, earning it the nickname Saxon Manchester. No stranger to upheavals, Chemnitz then experienced the reunification of East and West Germany in October 1990.