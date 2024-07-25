Travel: Contrasting architectural styles tell the story of Chemnitz

During the Second World War, Chemnitz in Saxony, eastern Germany, like many others in Europe, was reduced to rubble. Between 1953 and 1990, the city was re-built and became the starting point for Saxon industrialisation, earning it the nickname Saxon Manchester. No stranger to upheavals, Chemnitz then experienced the reunification of East and West Germany in October 1990.

A reminder of its socialist past is the Karl Marx monument in the city centre, a 40-tonne colossus standing over seven metres tall. It once served as the backdrop for socialist celebrations, but is now an Instagrammable spot for passing tourists. Around the compact city centre is a blend of architectural styles, exposing the many historical layers of Chemnitz. Some of the elaborate pre-war architecture remains, some of it like the ornate Town Hall has been rebuilt to resemble the original structures from the 15th century, some of the buildings are brute concrete structures from the socialist era, and beside it all are ultra-modern malls in glass and steel.

As remarkable as the contrasting architectural styles is the manner in which the historic buildings, studding the centre, have been innovatively revitalized. A 1930s department store is the city’s much lauded State Museum for Archeology, Chemnitz (SMAC), with 6,200 exhibits that explore the cultural trail of human civilization. A short walk away is DAStietz, also a former department store, now a cultural centre. In the foyer is a piece of a 291-million-year-old petrified forest, formed in the aftermath of a volcanic eruption, one of the most ancient natural artifacts.

Amble nine minutes away from the city centre and you’ll reach the picturesque Theater Square with its beautiful Opera House, dating from 1838. It has gone through much renovation and reconstruction and retains its original look on the outside but on the inside, it is one of the most modern German performance venues that hosts a vast roster of shows, ranging from classic operas by Richard Wagner to musicals like My Fair Lady.

The city park unfolds like a carpet of green, along both sides of the Chemnitz river to the Schlosberg Museum. This historic building was originally a Benedictine monastery, then a hunting lodge, before it took on its current avatar as a Museum of City History. On the first floor, the industrial history of the city is succinctly revealed through sculpture, textiles, jewelry and paintings, highlighting the fact that industrialization brought with it an insatiable quest for art and culture. This explains the knot of world-class museums, enormous art collections and unique architecture found in Chemnitz.

Revitalized industrial locations pepper the city, and it has become impossible to look at Chemnitz without seeing them. Located in restored factory halls, built in the 19th and early 20th century, with striking arched façades is the Chemnitz Museum of Industry. Through functioning machines, a fully-operative steam engine from 1896, an area dedicated to textile manufacture with demonstrations by expert staff, one is led through Saxony’s industrial heritage.

Even without the additional spotlight of Chemnitz and 38 municipalities across Central Saxony, the Ore Mountains and Zwickau being declared European Capital of Culture 2025, there are many reasons to visit. The newly-acquired title implies openings and re-openings, making an already vibrant city buzz. In the works is an art-and-sculpture trail or Purple Path project, set to open in April 2025, connecting Chemnitz and the surrounding municipalities and displaying the works of international, national and Saxon artists. They will create sculptures in the landscape that tell stories about the people, crafts and industry of the area.

A special exhibition in the SMAC on mining the surrounding Ore Mountains that turned the region into an economic powerhouse will open in October 2024 to usher in European Capital of Culture year. Thousands of garages and exposed concrete buildings, most of which were built during the GDR era, will be revitalized with a range of crafting, artistic, culinary or musical projects. From 18 January 2025, there will be an increased line-up of performances, art exhibitions and sporting events. In September, a bike ride for peace will take place. With the city’s excellent museums and dynamic event programming, being declared European Capital of Culture 2025 only shines a brighter light on an already resilient place and a community defined by true grit and creativity.

Sonia Nazareth is a writer and an anthropologist based in Mumbai.