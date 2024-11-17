Travel Looking for that perfect beach along the NH66

Further south, at Udupi, I hang around for a couple of days. The town is inland and the sea at least 20 minutes to the east. Everything, predictably, revolves around the 800-year-old Krishna temple. It rains on and off the first day so I wander the streets around the temple that are packed with lovely old houses, temples, a plethora of tiny shops and little eateries. The most famous is of course of Mitra Samaj, rumoured to be the place from where the famous masala dosa and its siblings went out into the world. I elbow my way in for an absolutely fabulous sample accompanied by delicious coconut chutney. Around the corner, at Hotel Anuradha, I taste Mangalore buns with chutney; on the other side of the temple, at Nagaari Canteen, I tuck into the most delicious masala idli and vada.