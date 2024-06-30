Travel: Finding traces of a globalised past in a Colombo cemetery
The Borella cemetery in Colombo could double as a sculpture garden. Angels tower over gravestones with wings so delicately carved that they appear about to take flight. The funeral parlour for Buddhists is a minimalist marvel in pristine white. The Christian chapel with its vaulted wood and tiled ceiling and stained-glass windows is similarly uplifting. Gardeners and cleaners roam the place sweeping away fallen leaves as if honouring a sacred duty.
On a Saturday late last month, I visited the cemetery not to take in its beauty, but on a mission. Just weeks earlier, I had learnt that my great-grandfather was buried in the Sri Lankan cemetery. I knew he had died in 1933 or 1934, but that was all the information I had and thus went with little hope of finding his grave. Yet within minutes of walking into the office for the Christian cemetery, there was his name, with the plot’s location: Dr K. K. Jacob, 5A 024A. The lined notebook where the records of 1934 were kept had been elegantly rewritten, the roll-call of burials looked as if it were an entry in a handwriting competition. The person in charge then consulted an old record of the plots from that time. Scarcely 150m away from the office, we were standing in front of the grave. Ninety years almost to the month after he had died, the lettering on the gravestone was still easy to read: “In Loving Memory of Kaithail Koshi Jacob… Died 8th April 1934."
Weeks earlier, when I had learnt from a cousin in Chennai that my paternal great-grandfather was buried in Colombo, I had joked in an email to a Sri Lankan friend that I should have visa-free access to the country since my great-grandfather’s work as a doctor there had likely helped his ancestors recover from dysentery. In fact, as often happens, the real story was much richer. K.K. Jacob had headed the Infectious Disease Hospital in Colombo approximately between 1916-34. His obituary published in a local newspaper applauded “his early diagnosis of smallpox and the plague as (having been) of the utmost value not only to the island but also to the health authorities of other ports. His work in connection with the recent small-pox epidemic was beyond praise."
In a world of Google, Netflix and large global capability centres for Goldman Sachs operating out of India, most of us likely assess our times as the high watermark of globalisation. But, the arc of K.K. Jacob’s life was a reminder that the late 19th and early 20th centuries were also a period of unfettered globalisation and cosmopolitanism, in large part because it was a heyday of British imperialism.