Travel: Finding traces of a globalised past in a Colombo cemetery

Harder to explain is how Colombo has been a second home for me after repeated visits since 2002, years before I knew I had an ancestor who had died there. Like an archaeological excavation, the coincidences lie layer upon layer. Writing my will a few months before I discovered his grave, I had requested that a small portion of my ashes be dropped at the foot of my parents’ grave in Bengaluru and deleted an impractical plea that a handful be dropped in the Borella cemetery because I had become enamoured with its tranquillity, opting instead for the sea at Bentota on the southern coast of Sri Lanka. The Colombo gym I regularly exercise at begins its warm-up jogs along the perimeter of the cemetery. On more than a few occasions earlier this year, I had thus been a couple of hundred metres from my great-grandfather’s grave without knowing it. I have often quoted the late writer Gita Mehta’s witty remark that “karma is not everything it is cracked up to be." Now, I am not so sure. Standing before my great-grandfather’s grave a few Saturdays ago, I was at a loss for words, an agnostic trying to make sense of the long tail of fate and history.