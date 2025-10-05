At the northern end of Denmark’s Jutland, a finger-like projection sticks out into the sea. Standing at the tip of the sand bar of Grenen, there is nothing but roiling seawater on all sides and screeching seagulls. The air is thick with the smell of salt and seaweed. A bright summer sun hovers close to the horizon in the late afternoon but does nothing to temper the chill. The wind howls and lashes, whipping up sand and throwing it against everything in its path. Grains land on any exposed skin like little missiles, abrasive and burning; un-spectacled eyes can be blinded. The breeze is so powerful that it makes everything kinetic, even people. This is where the North Sea and the Baltic Sea meet in spectacular fashion.

The clashing of the seas is clearly discernible: the lighter, gentler waters of the Baltic are a contrast to the darker, ferocious North Sea, and the line where the two collide stretches to the horizon. The swirling winds and the crashing waters are a clear reminder of the raw and primal force of nature. It is both exhilarating and scary.

Also Read | Exploring Antwerp, a city immersed in the legacy of Rubens

On the beach, the brisk winds whip up sand particles and account for the shifting dunes, giving the beach a Mad Max kind of vibe. Between the dunes are reminders of the region’s history: Grey, squat concrete bunkers dot the sands, vestiges of World War II, remnants of the fortifications built during the German occupation as part of the Atlantic Wall. Their once intimidating facades have been softened with colourful graffiti. One of them has been converted into Skagen Bunker Museum, highlighting the area’s wartime history.

Located about 450 km to the north of Copenhagen, Grenen carries the tag, ‘Top of Denmark’. It is an outpost of Skagen, a little town that sits a few minutes south. Skagen’s winding streets are filled with pretty houses and cottages, painted bright buttery yellow. The colour is so distinctive that it has its own name: Skagen yellow. The houses are topped with red gabled roofs and white trimmed windows and have pretty gardens bursting with an abundance of colourful flowers and lush grass.