At the northern end of Denmark’s Jutland, a finger-like projection sticks out into the sea. Standing at the tip of the sand bar of Grenen, there is nothing but roiling seawater on all sides and screeching seagulls. The air is thick with the smell of salt and seaweed. A bright summer sun hovers close to the horizon in the late afternoon but does nothing to temper the chill. The wind howls and lashes, whipping up sand and throwing it against everything in its path. Grains land on any exposed skin like little missiles, abrasive and burning; un-spectacled eyes can be blinded. The breeze is so powerful that it makes everything kinetic, even people. This is where the North Sea and the Baltic Sea meet in spectacular fashion.