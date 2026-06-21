Travel: Why Montenegro is the underrated luxury coastal escape in Europe

The speedboat sluices through waters so blue they look almost unreal, as if the Adriatic has been turned up a shade too high. We leave behind Our Lady of the Rocks and St George’s Island, and press towards Perast, a Lego-like ribbon of pale stone beginning to take shape against the limestone cliffs.
The boat driver laughs as I look back. “Everyone does that,” he says. “They think the view is behind them. But it’s never behind you in Montenegro.”
The country’s name has its own story. “Montenegro comes from Crna Gora, the Black Mountain. The Venetians translated it after seeing Mount Lovćen, all dark forests and shadow,” he tells us.
The tiny country, with a population of less than 650,000, has a rich history. In antiquity, this coastline was Illyrian, then Roman, then a part of Byzantium’s orbit. Medieval principalities like Duklja and Zeta followed, before centuries of Venetian rule along the coast, Ottoman influence inland, and then Yugoslav chapters.
“Montenegro regained independence in 2006, but our real legacy is visible everywhere: in the stone, the food, the shifting architectural accents,” he says, docking the boat.
I see that in the way nothing quite belongs to a single era as we disembark in Perast, home to barely 300 people. Unfolding in a single waterfront line, the Baroque palaces and structures seem cinematic old Europe.
The promenade takes less than 20 minutes to traverse, but nobody walks it in one go. They stop, look around, listen, and retrace steps. Around us, fishing boats bob gently against moorings. Café tables seem to be set almost in the sea. The colour of water shifts between silver and deep blue, depending on the light.
We stop for a coffee and local cake at Café Armonia. “Peraška torta may have a Venice background, but it’s ours now,” the server says. The recipe, said to date to 1664, was created for a Venetian commander; today, the combination of almonds, citrus and eggs is loved across town. Above us, St Nicholas Church rises with its 55m bell tower, built in 1691 when Perast was under Venetian rule and briefly one of the Adriatic’s smaller maritime powers.
Back on the road, Montenegro begins to shift tone as we head towards the mouth of Boka Bay. The country’s quieter transformation becomes visible here: from historic port towns to a new version of Adriatic luxury.
Montenegro is increasingly gaining ground as Europe’s most underrated luxury coastal escape. Not because it is undiscovered, but because it still resists the pace of its better-known neighbours. Italy has its crowds, Greece its peak-season intensity, Croatia its summer throng. Montenegro, on the other hand, has all the views, but also room to breathe.
A day later, I linger at breakfast. Arjan, our server, says, “People have varied views of luxury. Here, it’s silence, time, and water you can actually hear.”
That afternoon we lunch at Sabia, an Italian restaurant where the Adriatic Sea is on view and part of the menu.
Roberto Marini, the restaurant manager, stops by as I am about to dig into the risotto al di frutti di mare. The seafood dish shares table space with tagliolini al limone e bottarga (pasta in lemon butter sauce), and pizza topped with buffalo mozzarella, cherry tomatoes and Parma ham. Marini confirms what I’m beginning to realise: Italian and Montenegrin cuisine share the same DNA. “We don’t separate them here. Same sea. Same ingredients. Different hands,” he says.
Montenegrin food moves easily between worlds: grilled fish from the bay, octopus salads with olive oil dressings, mountain dishes like Njeguški pršut (smoked ham cured in the hills above Kotor), and sharp local cheeses. We end our meal with a creamy tiramisu and silken panna cotta.
The next day we drive to Herceg Novi, a town that seems assembled in layers rather than planned. The driver shrugs when asked its antecedents. “Too many empires,” he says. “Venetians, Ottomans, Austrians… even we forget sometimes.”