Travel: Why Montenegro is the underrated luxury coastal escape in Europe

We stop for a coffee and local cake at Café Armonia. “Peraška torta may have a Venice background, but it’s ours now,” the server says. The recipe, said to date to 1664, was created for a Venetian commander; today, the combination of almonds, citrus and eggs is loved across town. Above us, St Nicholas Church rises with its 55m bell tower, built in 1691 when Perast was under Venetian rule and briefly one of the Adriatic’s smaller maritime powers.