Travel: Why Helsinki is a design destination
SummaryA walk through the Finnish capital’s central neighbourhoods reveals the country’s distinctive fashion and design grammar
It is always spring inside a Marimekko store. At the design house’s outpost in Helsinki’s Kämp Galleria shopping centre, punchy colours speak a look-at-me language and signature floral motifs bloom on dresses and jackets, backpacks and cushions, serveware and shower curtains. Founded in 1951, the brand’s influence seems titanic in the city. Plush hotels carry its crockery and roadside vendors deck tables with Marimekko-adjacent prints. Women walk the streets wearing the brand’s dresses and carrying its large fabric totes. Its candy wrapper-inspired Karla bag might well have It-status in the city.