Travel: Finding a sense of belonging in Haa Valley
Teja Lele 5 min read 01 Apr 2025, 12:15 PM IST
SummaryA writer revisits their childhood home in Bhutan’s Haa Valley, now on lists of 25 ‘must-visit’ destinations for 2025
As an eight-year-old, I recall having to convince another child I was playing with in Hubli, Karnataka, that I lived in Haa. Fiddlesticks and fairytales, he said, for there’s no such place. I agreed with him about the fairytale aspect. Life in the quaint Bhutanese hamlet was idyllic: running in green meadows, climbing up small hills and loping along Haa Chu, the river that ran behind our house.
