Travel: Finding a sense of belonging in Haa Valley

Phunstso points out statues of the Tse-la-nam Sum trinity and of local protector App Chhundu, and says the temple houses the district monastic body. “The king visited the temple in 2009 and followed it up with an order to restore it. That’s when these drashags (monks’ quarters) were added for the 100 resident monks." Lhakhang Nagpo is much smaller, but as beautiful. “The Black Temple is said to have been built on top of a lake. A doorway on the floor of the temple is said to be route to the underworld of a water spirit," Phuntso tells me.