Tulips without the crowds: Why Lisse beats Keukenhof
SummaryKeukenhof garden in Holland is the ultimate destination during the tulip season. To avoid the crowds, visit Lisse with its endless fields of tulips
Several years ago, during a visit to Musee d’Orsay in Paris, I chanced upon Claude Monet’s work Champs de tulipes en Hollande (tulip fields in Holland), a stunning impressionist oil painting with a windmill foregrounded by rows of tulips in vibrant colours. It was a bit messy, a bit whimsical, a bit wild and entirely captivating. Last April, outside the town of Lisse in western Holland, I walked into this painting of Monet’s. And to think that it was all down to serendipity.