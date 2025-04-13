Located at the edge of Lisse (about an hour south-west of Amsterdam), a town in Duin-en Bollenstreek (bulb region), Keukenhof is a manicured park with trees and waterways spread over 32 hectares with a theme-park feel. It has an estimated seven million flower bulbs and is the ultimate destination during the tulip season (late March to mid May) in Holland. And from the looks of it, masses of people had the same idea as us. Crowds thronged outside the garden and lines to buy tickets and for entry stretched out interminably. Not only had we not bought tickets online but had managed to pick the day of the Bollenstreek Flower Parade, when thousands of people from all over Holland and outside, arrive to be part of the spectacle.