Travel: The little-known mangroves of Honnavar in Karnataka

Even in mid-October, early mornings in Honnavar, on the Karnataka coast, are barely cool and the humidity is just about tolerable. Just outside town, as the boat silently pushes off and glides on the waters of the river Sharavathi, inland from the sea, a light breeze offers respite. It is bright even though the sun is just rising behind us. An occasional boat glides by.
On either side, the banks are lined with tall coconut trees, but the vegetation changes a few minutes in, as the riverscape makes way for mangroves. The greenery is thicker, wild and narrow channels cut through at regular intervals. As the boat turns into one of the narrow channels, the change is instant. The light dims substantially as it seeps through the canopy formed by mangrove species, while their stilted roots form a surreal and dramatic curtain on either side.
The boat’s motor also slows down to a slow mumble. Other sounds become louder: of water lapping against the roots, of a fruit or twig falling into water with a plop and of bird calls. As the boat moves further along, the trees close in on either side, the roots (pneumatophores) rising out of the slushy mud resembling ribs of some alien creature. It feels a bit eerie. But the silence and tranquillity are soothing.
While Bengal’s Sundarbans, Odisha’s Bhitarkanika, Andhra’s Krishna-Godavari basin and Tamil Nadu’s Pichavaram account for some of the country’s well-known and substantial mangroves, Karnataka’s don’t necessarily come to mind. In fact, even people in Karnataka are often unaware of the existence of mangroves in the state.
The main reason is that there is barely a sliver; India is estimated to have close to 5,000 sq. km of mangroves, of which the state accounts for a minuscule 0.1%, a third of which is at Honnavar, at the delta where Sharavathi meets the Arabian Sea.