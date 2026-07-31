Pardon my French (and my Malayalam)

There is a peculiar confidence that comes from not understanding a word of what is being said to you, the confidence of the gloriously ignorant. I seem to have travelled much of the world sustained entirely by it.
My command of foreign languages has always been spectacularly inadequate. Beyond “hello”, “thank you” and the occasional enthusiastic mispronunciation, I rely on pointing, smiling, nodding and an unwavering belief that things will somehow work out.
Surprisingly often, it does.
The curious thing is that while a common language makes life easier, it isn’t essential—people have an extraordinary ability to understand one another without sharing words: a raised eyebrow, an animated nod, an encouraging smile or a look of complete horror often conveys more than a carefully constructed sentence.
Of course, every now and then, things go magnificently wrong.
MONGOLIA: THE LAMB OF OUR UNDOING
By the time we reached Mongolia on our drive from Munich to Mumbai, the road trip had stopped feeling like a journey and felt like a slow migration. Europe was behind us, Russia too, and after crossing the Russo-Mongolian border at Sükhbaatar we had some 350km left to Ulaanbaatar, the capital.
Smooth, uncrowded roads didn’t make us any quicker. Mongolia makes you stop every few kilometres, the grassland rolling away until it merges with a horizon and a sky nursing ambitions of becoming an ocean. Our photographer wanted “one more drive past for the cameras” so often that our odometers logged more road than we covered.
By lunchtime, seven hungry people walked into a roadside restaurant. There was, however, a complication: nobody there spoke English.
Hunger breeds impatience disguised as confidence. Through pointing at eggs to suggest where they came from, clucking noises, and two steps of the birdy dance, we believed we had placed what we thought was a modest order: four grilled chicken breasts.
The kitchen erupted into unusual activity; the aroma of sizzling fat should have told me it wasn’t chicken being cooked. Then the first platter arrived, carried on the shoulders of two staggering servers. Upon it sat a grilled lamb breast. A second platter followed. Then a third. Then a fourth. Four lamb breasts, each the size of the maximum permissible dimensions of a cabin bag, and the table fell into a deathly silence.
“Rishad,” said the expedition’s treasurer, “we have a problem.”
I couldn’t be bothered; the sizzling aroma had started copious salivation, and this mix-up between poultry and livestock was, to me, a small glitch. While the others stared wide-eyed at a feast capable of catering to an intimate wedding, I picked up my knife and fork and began carving off the most promising piece. “Rishad! We have a problem here and all you can think about is eating.”
“I’m downsizing the problem,” I said, and put the first piece in my mouth. It was magnificent—tender, smoky, the finest lamb of the entire journey. “We can worry about the other three later,” I announced. “This one deserves our immediate attention.” That was all the encouragement anyone needed. The photographer surrendered first, then our guide, then the rest, all of us eating with gusto. We managed one-and-a-half of the four portions before admitting defeat. The remaining two-and-a-half went back to the kitchen.
STRASBOURG: NOT A SHARED WORD
I was in Strasbourg on assignment with Atout France, the French tourism department, and among the experiences lined up was a cooking class with Mireille Oster, whose gingerbread shop is an Alsatian institution. Within 30 seconds of meeting her, two things were clear: she spoke no English, and my French was alarming enough to qualify as an act of aggression against the language.
Deep conversation wasn’t on the agenda, though. I was there to cook. She handed me an apron, pointed at a frying pan, and that was the whole of my induction. From then on, we communicated through eyebrows, fingers, wooden spoons and pantomime—stirring, dicing, grating. When I turned the gas flame up, Mireille gasped, hurried over, and rotated her fist in the air, as if turning down a radio’s volume. The message needed no translation: slow down. French cooking, I learnt, has no tolerance for impatience.
Chicken livers were gently surrendered to butter, then in went shallots, garlic, herbs. She never explained a step, and yet I understood every one—she pointed, I stirred; she nodded, I chopped. She tasted often, smiling with approval, and I knew I was on the right track. We were like two musicians who shared no common language but could play the same tune.
By lunch we had a smooth chicken liver pâté, a rich lamb ragout, and strawberries cooked in sugar and cream. At some point her husband wheeled his bicycle out and vanished, returning half an hour later with a baguette. We carried everything into the garden, spread pâté on hot bread, and Mireille produced a bottle of Alsatian wine for the occasion.