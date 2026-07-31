Pardon my French (and my Malayalam)

There is a peculiar confidence that comes from not understanding a word of what is being said to you, the confidence of the gloriously ignorant. I seem to have travelled much of the world sustained entirely by it.
There is a peculiar confidence that comes from not understanding a word of what is being said to you, the confidence of the gloriously ignorant. I seem to have travelled much of the world sustained entirely by it.
My command of foreign languages has always been spectacularly inadequate. Beyond “hello”, “thank you” and the occasional enthusiastic mispronunciation, I rely on pointing, smiling, nodding and an unwavering belief that things will somehow work out.
My command of foreign languages has always been spectacularly inadequate. Beyond “hello”, “thank you” and the occasional enthusiastic mispronunciation, I rely on pointing, smiling, nodding and an unwavering belief that things will somehow work out.
Surprisingly often, it does.
The curious thing is that while a common language makes life easier, it isn’t essential—people have an extraordinary ability to understand one another without sharing words: a raised eyebrow, an animated nod, an encouraging smile or a look of complete horror often conveys more than a carefully constructed sentence.
Of course, every now and then, things go magnificently wrong.
MONGOLIA: THE LAMB OF OUR UNDOING
By the time we reached Mongolia on our drive from Munich to Mumbai, the road trip had stopped feeling like a journey and felt like a slow migration. Europe was behind us, Russia too, and after crossing the Russo-Mongolian border at Sükhbaatar we had some 350km left to Ulaanbaatar, the capital.
Smooth, uncrowded roads didn’t make us any quicker. Mongolia makes you stop every few kilometres, the grassland rolling away until it merges with a horizon and a sky nursing ambitions of becoming an ocean. Our photographer wanted “one more drive past for the cameras” so often that our odometers logged more road than we covered.
By lunchtime, seven hungry people walked into a roadside restaurant. There was, however, a complication: nobody there spoke English.
Hunger breeds impatience disguised as confidence. Through pointing at eggs to suggest where they came from, clucking noises, and two steps of the birdy dance, we believed we had placed what we thought was a modest order: four grilled chicken breasts.
The kitchen erupted into unusual activity; the aroma of sizzling fat should have told me it wasn’t chicken being cooked. Then the first platter arrived, carried on the shoulders of two staggering servers. Upon it sat a grilled lamb breast. A second platter followed. Then a third. Then a fourth. Four lamb breasts, each the size of the maximum permissible dimensions of a cabin bag, and the table fell into a deathly silence.
“Rishad,” said the expedition’s treasurer, “we have a problem.”
I couldn’t be bothered; the sizzling aroma had started copious salivation, and this mix-up between poultry and livestock was, to me, a small glitch. While the others stared wide-eyed at a feast capable of catering to an intimate wedding, I picked up my knife and fork and began carving off the most promising piece. “Rishad! We have a problem here and all you can think about is eating.”
“I’m downsizing the problem,” I said, and put the first piece in my mouth. It was magnificent—tender, smoky, the finest lamb of the entire journey. “We can worry about the other three later,” I announced. “This one deserves our immediate attention.” That was all the encouragement anyone needed. The photographer surrendered first, then our guide, then the rest, all of us eating with gusto. We managed one-and-a-half of the four portions before admitting defeat. The remaining two-and-a-half went back to the kitchen.
STRASBOURG: NOT A SHARED WORD
I was in Strasbourg on assignment with Atout France, the French tourism department, and among the experiences lined up was a cooking class with Mireille Oster, whose gingerbread shop is an Alsatian institution. Within 30 seconds of meeting her, two things were clear: she spoke no English, and my French was alarming enough to qualify as an act of aggression against the language.
Deep conversation wasn’t on the agenda, though. I was there to cook. She handed me an apron, pointed at a frying pan, and that was the whole of my induction. From then on, we communicated through eyebrows, fingers, wooden spoons and pantomime—stirring, dicing, grating. When I turned the gas flame up, Mireille gasped, hurried over, and rotated her fist in the air, as if turning down a radio’s volume. The message needed no translation: slow down. French cooking, I learnt, has no tolerance for impatience.
Chicken livers were gently surrendered to butter, then in went shallots, garlic, herbs. She never explained a step, and yet I understood every one—she pointed, I stirred; she nodded, I chopped. She tasted often, smiling with approval, and I knew I was on the right track. We were like two musicians who shared no common language but could play the same tune.
By lunch we had a smooth chicken liver pâté, a rich lamb ragout, and strawberries cooked in sugar and cream. At some point her husband wheeled his bicycle out and vanished, returning half an hour later with a baguette. We carried everything into the garden, spread pâté on hot bread, and Mireille produced a bottle of Alsatian wine for the occasion.
It struck me that we had spent nearly 4 hours together and exchanged perhaps eight recognisable words between us. Yet I knew precisely when she was amused, when she approved, and when she thought I was about to ruin lunch. Conversation had been happening all morning; it simply hadn’t needed language. I left convinced food may be the oldest means of communication in existence.
KERALA: NEARLY ON FIRE
A more alarming consequence of the language barrier caught up with me in Kerala while driving from Periyar to Munnar on the evening of a statewide bandh. Hotel staff had assured me the strike ended at 6pm. So I started off at 6.15pm in my little silver Maruti Zen.
After about an hour my thoughts drifted from driving to tea. Kerala had spent several days trying to convert me into a coffee drinker; I remained gloriously stubborn. Somewhere ahead, I was certain, there would be a tea stall waiting to restore order in the universe. I stopped in a small town where a group stood in animated conversation. When I asked where to get a cup, they looked at me in horror and melted away one by one until only an elderly gentleman in a spotless white shirt and mundu remained. He pointed me to a tiny shop between two houses.
The proprietor took one look at me, switched off his stove urgently and waved both hands, saying “Illa, illa”—no, no. Then his expression changed—he wasn’t looking at me anymore, but past me. I turned round. Five men in black kurtas and veshtis stood by my car, foreheads striped with ash and vermilion, each holding a flaming torch.
They spoke rapidly in Malayalam, pointing at me, then at my car. Every sentence sounded dramatic since I understood none of it. The elderly gentleman came to my rescue. “I know English,” he announced. “I will be acting as your translator to be able to tell you what these fine gentlemen are trying to communicate with your fine self.” He was clearly proud of his vast vocabulary.
He listened solemnly to the torch-bearing delegation, then returned. “I am sorry, but you have offended these people by driving today when it is a bandh. So they are now wanting to be kindly burning your car.” Before I could absorb this, he brightened: “But do not worry. I have negotiated with them to burn it without locking you inside. That is good news, no?” Objectively, it was a diplomatic coup. Meanwhile, one of the black-clad men had produced a jerry can and was approaching with the air of someone who’d taken several advanced courses in arson. I desperately turned to my interpreter. “Ask them if they can burn the spare wheel instead.”
He carried the proposal over but came back rather faster than he’d left, having been threatened with the same fate as the car.
Mercifully a police jeep arrived, siren blaring, before anyone could demonstrate their commitment to community pyrotechnics, and the torchbearers lost their enthusiasm. The cops sternly instructed me to drive to Munnar and not stop for anybody. The same proprietor who had refused to serve me now smiled and set down a steaming tumbler, having deduced I would need tea after my close shave. He then tapped the black telephone by his cash box.
Only then did I understand. Unable to warn me in English, he had simply telephoned the police instead.
Rishad Saam Mehta is a Mumbai-based independent travel and automotive writer.