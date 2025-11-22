Travel: A road trip through the US' Deep South
Rishad Saam Mehta 22 Nov 2025
A road trip through Louisiana, Alabama and Tennessee reveals the weight of civil rights history and its contradictions in small-town America
The alligator was approximately 8ft, lying motionless in the dappled shade of a bald cypress whose roots plunged into the green waters of the Atchafalaya Basin. Captain Mark, our guide from Cajun Customized Excursions, cut the engine of his boat to a murmur and let it drift closer. The gator tracked our approach with the bored menace of a species that has survived 200 million years by practising patience.
