Travel: A road trip through the US' Deep South

MUSIC CITY FINALE

Eventually, the road curved into Tennessee and deposited us in Nashville, where Broadway thrums with live music pouring from every honky-tonk. We hopped from one honky-tonk to the next with gleeful indiscrimination, the hallmark of any good night in Music City, listening to bands that ranged from excellent to enthusiastic. The South does music the way it does food and history: with abundance, with pride, and with the understanding that performance is a form of generosity. What really endeared me to revellers in this town was that none had the inclination nor felt the compulsion to shoot videos or photos. There was never a phone in sight at all the bars we hit up that evening.