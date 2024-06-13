Travel: Cover all of Finland's Oulu in 20 minutes
SummaryFrom ‘living lab’ to the ‘city that burned 10 times’ to ‘home of the Air Guitar World Championship’, Finland’s Oulu has many names and endears itself to anyone who passes through
Located on Finland’s northwestern coast in the Gulf of Bothnia, Oulu sounds more like an exclamation in Finnish than the name of a city. The name traces its roots to the Sami (the indigenous people inhabiting northern Finland, Norway, Sweden and parts of Russia) word for flood water. Oulu, named for the river on which it sits, is Finland’s fifth largest city with a population of just over 200,000. It is affectionately called the city of 20 minutes—because it is relatively flat, and much of its central area is within an easy walking distance and takes 20 minutes at most to cover, whether you’re looking for its heritage or commercial parts.