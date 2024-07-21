Travel: Make time for Oxford’s cult car
SummaryNo one had seen a car like the Mini Cooper when it first arrived. Today, 800 Minis roll off the production line daily
Buried in the bylanes of the City of Dreaming Spires, a bustling, labyrinthine pub, Turf Tavern, calls itself “Oxford’s best kept secret". That isn’t it.
Oxford’s best kept secret is that it is the home of the Mini, a British automotive brand founded in 1969 and owned by German automotive company BMW since 1994. The Mini, an icon of 1960s British popular culture, became a fashion exemplar after the automaker released several “special editions" in the 1980s and 1990s. The primary shapes, round front lights, hexagonal grill, angular chassis and roof that seemed to fit like a lid, was like nothing roads had ever seen. Who doesn’t remember the bold, zippy cars that played a starring role in films like The Italian Job and The Bourne Identity? Even today, the efficiently-sized car has a sassier persona than a regular road runner.