Travel: Make time for Oxford’s cult car

Issigonis put his creation on the road with the help of his friend, motorsports pioneer John Cooper. Cooper, who took the prototype for a spin, realised that the fuel-saving people’s car cornered like no other. He convinced his engineer buddy to ready the car for the Rallye Monte Carlo and created racing history. “The first two-door Mini, introduced in 1959 and built until 2000, transformed automotive design with its innovative front-wheel-drive layout that made the car appear bigger on the inside than the outside. In 1999, the Mini was voted the second most influential car of the 20th century, behind the Ford Model T," writes Giles Chapman in Mini: 60 Years. The Mini raced to the front in competitions as well, winning the Monte Carlo Rally four times from 1964 to 1967.