A road trip from Hay-on-Wye to Snowdonia in an electric car
SummaryA Porsche ride to a mountainous region, where Tenzing Norgay and Edmund Hilary trained for their 1953 ascent of Mt Everest
In 13th century North Wales, Prince Llywelyn had a faithful hound named Gelert, who accompanied him on hunts. One day the hound played truant and when the prince returned, Gelert bounded up to him joyfully but smeared with blood. The prince ran to his son’s cot, which was empty with the bedclothes and the floor around the cot stained with blood. The anguished prince drove his sword into Gelert’s side. The hound’s dying howl was answered with a wail. Llywelyn’s frantic search revealed his unharmed son, but close by was the carcass of a big wolf. Gelert had bravely fought the wolf and saved the infant. The prince was filled with such remorse that he is said to have never smiled again and buried Gelert at that very spot.
Today, the picturesque village around that spot is called Beddgelert, Gelert’s Grave in Welsh. Misty hills and green fields, where tubby sheep and lambs graze, surround the quaint village bestriding the confluence of the rivers Colwyn and Glaslyn and within the Snowdonia National Park. Naturally, when I had the all-electric Porsche Taycan Sport Turismo for a few days in the UK, I decided to take it up to the Snowdonia region in Wales since many of Britain’s best roads are wrapped around its undulating landscape.