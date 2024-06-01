A road trip from Hay-on-Wye to Snowdonia in an electric car

The Taycan can cover about 433km when its 79.2 kWh battery is fully charged, and I had done 256km to get here from London, driving with a light foot. The Taycan is no hybrid; it runs entirely on electricity, and I had my fair share of anxiety about finding charging stations in locales where steam locomotion still persists, in Snowdonia, for example. Fortunately, in Talgarth, about 12km from Hay-on-Wye, where we were staying at a cozy little bed and breakfast, called Swn yr Afon (The Sound of the River), there was a public car park with an electric vehicle charging station. Another electric car was already plugged in when I arrived and so I had to go back at 7am in the freezing cold to plug in the Taycan. The car’s onboard display told me it would take 1.5 hours to a full charge and it was fully charged by the time I left after breakfast at about 10am.