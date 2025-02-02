Kaza to Dhakuri: India's most scenic winter road trips to do till March
SummaryIf you want a winter adventure away from the selfie crowd, here are five offbeat destinations that are covered in white till early March
Snowfall is a much-awaited occurrence in India, so much so that the first whiff of snow is followed by posts on WhatsApp groups and social media, and hordes rush from the plains to the Himalaya.
Shimla, Manali and their environs become a heaving jumble of cars sliding on ice and fashionably but unsuitably dressed influencers making reels, making any trip to see snow a rowdy affair. If you want to truly enjoy the winter with snow and solitude, don’t rush where everyone is just with the intent to frenetically send photos to everyone in December. Instead, plan your trip for the middle or end of January and pick a place from this list. At these locations, you may or may not experience snowfall, but snow on the ground is a certainty till the middle of March.