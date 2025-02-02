Kaza to Dhakuri: India's most scenic winter road trips to do till March

Kashmir is a popular destination during winter, especially its capital city of Srinagar and the hill station of Gulmarg. Gulmarg is pretty no doubt, but it is often packed to capacity during the winter months, but that is not the case with Doodhpatri. Meaning “valley of milk", thanks to the milky appearance of the river flowing through the valley, this quaint hill station is situated 42km to the southwest of Srinagar. Snowfall is regular in Kashmir, and the undulating environs of Doodhpatri are often draped with the brilliant white of fresh snow. Doodhpatri is a best enjoyed as a day trip from Srinagar. The things to do here include a walk in the meadow among the Deodhars; pony rides for kids; a trek to a hilltop for a view of the valley; savouring roti and namkeen chai at a roadside shack—and the most fun—sledging on homemade sledges knocked together by the locals.