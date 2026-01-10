Travel: Visit these 5 cities for a blend of culture, sport and heritage

This year, major anniversaries, sporting events and cultural landmarks will turn cities around the world into open-air stages, with exhibitions, concerts and other celebrations. Travellers too, especially those from India, are redefining what journeys mean to them and are picking events, celebrations and experiences over just destinations with a sightseeing list.

“Travel has always been deeply personal, but in 2026 we will see it evolve into something more expressive and individual,” says Santosh Kumar, regional manager, South Asia, at Booking.com.

Against this backdrop of seeking out events, experiences and unique adventures, here are five cities that will mark their own milestones and host unusual gatherings in 2026, making them stand out as essential journeys for the year.

PHILADELPHIA, US: A YEAR OF MILESTONES

Philadelphia is gearing up for a landmark year. Three big moments—US’s 250th birthday, the 50th anniversary of the film Rocky, and the FIFA World Cup—will combine to turn the city into a huge celebration of history, sport, film, food and culture through the year.

“Philadelphia in 2026 offers something truly special,” says Svetlana Yazovskikh, vice-president, global tourism, at the Philadelphia Convention and Visitors Bureau. “As the US marks its 250th anniversary, the entire city becomes a year-long celebration, with exhibitions, outdoor pop-ups, bold public art and a Michelin-recognised dining scene—all alongside a powerhouse summer of global sporting events.” This is the city where the Declaration of Independence was debated and adopted.

Travellers are already paying attention. “Philadelphia has emerged among the top 10 trending destinations for 2026,” Kumar points out.

With icons like Independence Hall and the Liberty Bell, visitors can immerse themselves in the birthplace of the nation while exploring a city that’s witnessing a creative reinvention.

“Travellers have many options in 2026, but few destinations will deliver this combination of heritage, innovation and pure celebratory spirit,” Yazovskikh says.

View full Image Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo will co-host the Winter Olympics and Paralympics. ( iStockphoto )

BARCELONA, SPAIN: GAUDÍ’S GRAND FINALE

In 2026, Barcelona will mark a moment the world has been waiting more than a century to witness: the completion of La Sagrada Família, the iconic Catholic church. The milestone coincides with the 100th anniversary of Antoni Gaudí’s death, turning the city into a year-long tribute to one of architecture’s most inventive minds.

The celebrations, led by the Gaudí Council, began in late 2025 and will stretch to Christmas 2026 with special exhibitions, architectural routes and new public programmes that explore how Gaudí’s radical ideas continue to shape Barcelona’s urban identity.

“Gaudí’s work shows what happens when architecture refuses to behave,” says Ahmedabad-based architect Arundhati Dutta. At a time when global cities are chasing sameness, Barcelona is celebrating an imagination that broke every rule.

“The completion of Sagrada Família 144 years after the first stone was laid isn’t just an architectural milestone; it’s a reminder that visionary design can outlive its own century,” says the Gaudí fan who’s planning a Barcelona trip this year with her architect friends.

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND: SPORT AND SOCIAL ENERGY

Glasgow is gearing up for a landmark summer as it prepares to host the 2026 Commonwealth Games from 23 July to 2 August.

The city’s mix of sports, culture and energy will be on full display with events unfolding across iconic venues and newly revived districts.

Beyond the stadiums, visitors will find a city in the midst of a cultural resurgence: world-class music, bold contemporary art, and a food scene shaped by indie makers, global influences and a strong commitment to sustainability.

VisitScotland’s regional director Lynne Cooper captures the mood: “Glasgow is a lively and culturally rich destination, and the city can’t wait to give visitors the famous Scottish warm welcome in 2026. The Games will take visitors on a journey around the city’s blend of grand historic buildings, modern architecture and fascinating neighbourhoods.”

She adds that Glasgow’s Unesco City of Music status, ceilidh traditions, major festivals such as Celtic Connections and Piping Live!, and year-round attractions like the National Piping Centre ensure the celebrations won’t stop at the closing ceremony.

AICHI & NAGOYA, JAPAN: THE NEXT BIG STAGE

The Asian Games, Asia’s biggest multi-sport event and a showcase of Japan’s culture, innovation and design-forward cities, will train the global spotlight on host cities Aichi and Nagoya.

From 19 September to 4 October, the Games will unite athletes from 45 nations, but organisers aim to highlight much more than sport.

Aichi and Nagoya are using the event to reveal Japan’s next chapter: sustainability-focused infrastructure, smart mobility and community-centred public spaces.

Long known for its manufacturing legacy, from Toyota’s early factories to design museums and aviation hubs, the region offers a compelling blend of tradition and technology.

The sporting lineup mirrors this mix. Alongside athletics and swimming, the 2026 Games will debut mixed martial arts and surfing, while regional favourites like kabaddi and sepak takraw add local flavour.

MILAN & CORTINA D’AMPEZZO, ITALY: THE OLYMPICS OF STYLE

Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo will put Italy front and centre as they co-host the Winter Olympics (6-22 February) and Paralympics (6-15 March).

For travellers, it’s a rare chance to experience Italy in two distinct moods: Milan’s fashion-driven energy and Cortina’s dramatic Dolomite landscapes.

Milan will host key ice events in newly upgraded venues, but the city itself becomes part of the celebration. Visitors can explore its design districts, see special Olympic-themed exhibitions at the Triennale Milano, visit the Duomo and Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II, and enjoy winter fashion shows that spill into the streets.

In Cortina, the Dolomites will transform into a gorgeous backdrop for skiing, snowboarding, and sliding events. Off the slopes, travellers can explore Lago di Misurina, take cable-car rides over the peaks, visit cosy mountain rifugi (huts), and soak in the region’s Unesco-listed alpine beauty.

Teja Lele writes on travel and lifestyle.

Also Read | Travel: Where to go this winter for peace and solitude