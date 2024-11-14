Travel: Skip cheese and sip wine in Switzerland
SummaryBeyond chocolates and cheese, there’s another Swiss gem to discover—vineyards that have been passed down through the generations
Think of wine while in Europe, and France, Spain and Italy spring to mind. Switzerland is better known for its cheese and chocolates. The Alpine slopes, however, are dotted with terraced vineyards in six main wine growing regions. Some of these are family owned and go back centuries, but the country has chosen to keep its exceptional wines at home, exporting only one per cent of the produce. A vineyard tour is a great way to discover this near-unknown wine haven.