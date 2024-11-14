Travel: Skip cheese and sip wine in Switzerland

During lunch at Morcote, Gianini gives me the answer to the question I’ve been asking since I arrived here: why doesn’t Switzerland export more of its wines. Most of the vineyards have been passed down through the generations and the families want travellers and visitors to taste their produce at the site where it is grown and manufactured rather than miles away. It makes sense—with the Swiss Alps and a gorgeous lake as the backdrop, the personal touch of the growers explaining their process and produce, the wine takes on a new note. I promise myself that I will come back—certainly for the wine, and maybe for the cheese and chocolate too.