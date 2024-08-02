4 great monsoon treks, from the Sahyadris to the Himalaya
SummaryIf you want to enjoy the beauty of the mountains during the rainy season, here are four treks that should be on our bucket list
When I started trekking in the Himalaya, over 20 years ago, most of my visits ended up coinciding with the monsoon months. This wasn’t because I had some special affinity for the season—though the monsoon in the range is both awe-inspiringly beautiful as well as scary. It was more a matter of expedience, since the price of organising a trek in the monsoon “off season" is way less.
Enforced they may have been, but my visits engendered a lifelong love for the potent mix of high mountains and the capricious rain and mist, the gorgeous wildflower blooms and the grand cloud banners hanging off high peaks. One should always hike with a sense of geography and culture, as this enriches the experience. For example, know your watersheds, your flowering plants, and climatic difference in regions on either side of the Himalayan divide, and the pleasure becomes infinitely richer.