4 great monsoon treks, from the Sahyadris to the Himalaya

To start the trek, you will have to drive from Manali to the trailhead of Jobra in the valley of the Rani Nala, a tributary of the Beas. For the next three days you will follow the stream up to its source in the snowfields under Hampta, through gorgeous forests of pine, maple and silver birch, interspersed with lush green meadows. There are quite a few side streams to cross, so be prepared to get your feet wet. As you get closer to the pass, which is a depression on a dramatically low ridge in the main Pir Panjal Range, the scenery becomes more high alpine, with scree and glacier moraines. As the valley opens up, so do the views.