Flexiscapes: The travel trend that blends adventure, culture, and luxury

The sky is a conflagration of amber and rose as I sit on the quiet beach, watching the tide curl in. The combined fragrance of salt and frangipani ride the breeze as the sun dips low and I think back on my Phuket trip: a well-curated mosaic of experiences. A morning spent walking with rescued elephants through a forest sanctuary, a full-day island-hopping adventure to the coves of Phi Phi, and an evening navigating the bright chaos of Phuket’s Sunday Night Market. I had strolled through the pastel-hued streets of the Old Town, trekked the jungle paths of Khao Phra Thaeo National Park, paused in the tranquil halls of Wat Chalong—and even bonded with a lion cub over coffee at Phuket Lion Café.

Nature, food, culture, wildlife, and the occasional surprise. Revisiting Phuket after years, I found it a true flexiscape, a destination that let me shift gears effortlessly. It allowed for variety, discovery and spontaneity along with lazy days at the spa at the luxury sea-facing Anantara Mai Khao Villas.

This kind of flexible, layered travel experience is at the heart of what more destinations are now offering, and what more travellers are seeking. Moving past rigid itineraries and single-focus getaways, the rise of “flexiscapes" reflects a shift toward destinations that offer it all: rest and adventure, cultural depth and effortless luxury.

Simran (who uses only her first name), co-founder of One Latitude, a Delhi-based travel company that curates bespoke holidays, says flexiscapes are catching on because they reflect how people want to travel. “It’s no longer just about ticking off a landmark; travellers are looking for trips that combine different kinds of experiences in one go. So, a day could combine a morning forest hike, a culinary masterclass in the afternoon, a guided architecture walk in the evening, followed by a Michelin-star dinner experience," she says, adding that this blend caters to multiple interests, whether it is “a solo traveller, a family with different age groups and interests, or a couple with different tastes".

The trend has caught on in post-pandemic Asia, where travellers from India, Hong Kong, Singapore, and mainland China are seeking richer, more adaptable journeys.

Sharmishtha Chawda, who runs a Vadodara-based edtech company and loves to travel, finds vacations most memorable when they are not one-dimensional. Modern travellers want to balance stimulation and serenity, to get both a thrill and a reset. “Culturally, there’s a shift toward intentional travel—we’re more conscious about how we spend our time and money, and we want experiences that feel both fulfilling and restorative. There’s also the financial aspect. When you’re spending on a long-haul trip, you want to make it count," she says.

View Full Image Philadelphia Love Statue. (Photo by K. Huff for PHLCVB)

Chawda believes a flexiscape offers better value. “Instead of planning multiple short trips, people are bundling experiences into one richer holiday. When we’re travelling long distances or taking a much-needed break, we want it to be ‘worth it’—and that often means doing a lot and also doing nothing. A flexiscape lets you have both," she says.

Chawda says her recent trip to San Francisco was the perfect flexiscape. “It began with city energy—exploring different neighbourhoods, winding roads, riding cable cars, walking across the Golden Gate Bridge, and trying out amazing food," she says. That was followed by a deep dive into nature at Yosemite National Park (just a three-hour car ride away), with breathtaking hikes, towering cliffs, and vast, soul-stirring landscapes. “It ended at Napa Valley (an hour north of San Francisco)—slow afternoons, wine tastings, and quiet luxury to unwind. It wasn’t deliberately planned, but naturally flowed into a balanced trip," she says.

Flexiscapes are also gaining ground because they match the way Gen Z and millennials plan their travels. Rikant Pittie, co-founder and CEO, EaseMyTrip, says there’s interest in itineraries that start with high-energy activities and ease into slower, indulgent experiences. “We have been observing this trend for quite some time now, with a 3x increase as compared with the previous year," he says. “That balance feels satisfying. Young travellers especially connect with this approach. With work-from-anywhere, people now have the freedom to stretch their trips, blend work with leisure, and truly explore at their own pace," he says.

Flexiscapes are particularly appealing for multigenerational trips, where grandparents, parents and children can all find something to suit their pace and interests without splitting up entirely. They ensure a single getaway works for every kind of traveller by accommodating different moods, energy levels, and weather conditions.

Anurita Patel, national programming director at a radio station in Mumbai, plans her vacations keeping flexibility and limited leave days in mind. “I want to combine nature, history, culture, architecture, and food, possibly an interaction," she says, adding that the trend has been popularised by social media.

Sri Lanka is among the destinations experiencing a surge in popularity, drawing visitors with its diverse landscapes, historical sites and rich culture. Erik Billgren, general manager of Anantara Peace Haven Tangalle Resort, Sri Lanka, says the island’s landscapes and experiences are perfect for a flexiscape. “Whether you’re surfing along the southern coast, trekking through the hill country, exploring ancient ruins, or watching the incredible wildlife at Yala National Park, there’s a story for every traveller," he says.

Pittie suggests Thailand’s Koh Samui, which is gaining popularity for “its balance of wellness retreats and tropical escapes. South Africa’s Franschhoek is an appealing destination. It pairs wine tourism, scenic hikes, and indulgent spa stays," he says.

Clearly, a flexiscape offers what modern travellers value most: choice. The choice to slow down or dive in, to balance discovery with downtime.

Teja Lele writes on travel and lifestyle.