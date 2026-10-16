Can compensatory afforestation really replace a forest?

Solving the wrong problem



Seth points to decades of painstaking ecological restoration in fragmented areas around Valparai in Tamil Nadu’s Anamalai Hills, where tropical wet evergreen rainforest was cleared during British rule. Researchers planted missing native species, buffered forest edges, and reconnected isolated fragments. Yet, even after 20 years, recovery remained incomplete. “Bird diversity is only half of what they can measure. Often mammals come and go. Different kinds of seeds don’t get dispersed. Some insects come back fast, while others take much longer. The slowest is fungus,” he says. “They seem to take 100-200 years to come back, and then to establish networks with the plants takes even longer. Nobody knows if we can bring that back manually.”