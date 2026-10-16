Can compensatory afforestation really replace a forest?

Visible, hopeful, and a solid photo opportunity, tree planting has become one of the most recognisable acts of urban environmentalism, the kind that inevitably finds its way on to social media and attracts applause.
Earlier this year, on 5 June, World Environment Day, for instance, the Mumbai Port Authority announced the planting of 1,500 saplings under the “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” initiative. “Beyond increasing green cover, the initiative promotes environmental awareness and public participation in building a sustainable future,” the press release said. On that very day, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) set itself the goal of planting 100,000 trees across the city. Nearby, the Panvel Municipal Corporation also launched its own 100,000 trees plantation campaign.
Municipal corporations and government agencies regularly announce plantation drives, often setting ambitious targets for the number of saplings to be planted. At the same time, these same institutions also oversee the unbridled felling of mature trees and forests for infrastructure projects. Under India’s compensatory afforestation framework, this ecological loss is meant to be offset by planting a much larger number of saplings elsewhere. The answer, once again: plant more saplings.
“(Compensatory afforestation) is a namesake process where one is just fulfilling the tick boxes,” says Stalin Dayanand, conservationist and founder of Vanashakti, a Mumbai-based forest and wetland conservation NGO. “They’re taking away your ecological benefits, and the next generation is promised that they might someday get them.”