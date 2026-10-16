Can compensatory afforestation really replace a forest?

Visible, hopeful, and a solid photo opportunity, tree planting has become one of the most recognisable acts of urban environmentalism, the kind that inevitably finds its way on to social media and attracts applause.
Visible, hopeful, and a solid photo opportunity, tree planting has become one of the most recognisable acts of urban environmentalism, the kind that inevitably finds its way on to social media and attracts applause.
Earlier this year, on 5 June, World Environment Day, for instance, the Mumbai Port Authority announced the planting of 1,500 saplings under the “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” initiative. “Beyond increasing green cover, the initiative promotes environmental awareness and public participation in building a sustainable future,” the press release said. On that very day, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) set itself the goal of planting 100,000 trees across the city. Nearby, the Panvel Municipal Corporation also launched its own 100,000 trees plantation campaign.
Earlier this year, on 5 June, World Environment Day, for instance, the Mumbai Port Authority announced the planting of 1,500 saplings under the “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” initiative. “Beyond increasing green cover, the initiative promotes environmental awareness and public participation in building a sustainable future,” the press release said. On that very day, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) set itself the goal of planting 100,000 trees across the city. Nearby, the Panvel Municipal Corporation also launched its own 100,000 trees plantation campaign.
Municipal corporations and government agencies regularly announce plantation drives, often setting ambitious targets for the number of saplings to be planted. At the same time, these same institutions also oversee the unbridled felling of mature trees and forests for infrastructure projects. Under India’s compensatory afforestation framework, this ecological loss is meant to be offset by planting a much larger number of saplings elsewhere. The answer, once again: plant more saplings.
“(Compensatory afforestation) is a namesake process where one is just fulfilling the tick boxes,” says Stalin Dayanand, conservationist and founder of Vanashakti, a Mumbai-based forest and wetland conservation NGO. “They’re taking away your ecological benefits, and the next generation is promised that they might someday get them.”
Compensatory afforestation is far more resource-intensive than it appears. The work needs to begin years before a sapling reaches the ground, explains Nishant Seth, who has spent nearly a decade working on ecological restoration projects. Native seeds first have to be sourced—often from increasingly rare populations—before researchers figure out how to germinate them, a process that can take years. Then comes raising seedlings, selecting appropriate sites, and ensuring that the species planted actually belong there. “Depending on the species, the entire cycle could take anywhere from five to ten years,” Seth adds.
In Mumbai, the track record of compensatory afforestation has repeatedly raised questions. In October 2025, the Supreme Court observed that only about half of the more than 20,000 trees planted to compensate for those felled for the Mumbai Metro had survived. Poor soil quality, water scarcity, and inadequate maintenance were cited among the reasons.
What's lost
So, what exactly happens after the planting? The answer, at least on paper, is that they are not meant to be planted and forgotten. The Compensatory Afforestation Fund framework provides for monitoring and evaluation, including geo-tagging and inspections of plantation sites. Yet audits have repeatedly flagged weaknesses in how this monitoring is carried out, including inadequate inspections and poor follow-up.
For the Versova-Bhayandar Coastal Road, too, authorities proposed planting more than 137,000 mangroves to compensate for those being lost. But when Dayanand and his team inspected one of the afforestation sites in Bhayandar earlier this year, they found that a large number of recently planted saplings had already died.
According to Vanashakti, incorrect species have been improperly planted, with tidal channels running dry, and a lack of protective fencing, contradicting official claims of high survival rates. In an Instagram video, Dayanand described the exercise as “a mockery of so-called mangrove plantation,” calling viewers to “wake up.”
Finding land for compensatory afforestation is often contentious in itself. Earlier this year, the BMC announced that Mumbai had little space left for large-scale plantations, meaning many compensatory projects are now proposed far from the forests they are meant to replace.
In the case of the coastal road, activists say the mangrove afforestation site in Bhayandar prompts serious concerns. According to them, much of the area had itself been forest land before being cleared, only to later be presented as a site for planting new mangroves. “So, when the builders or urban development bodies want to use this escape route of planting a hundred kilometres away, the forest department is standing on one foot saying, ‘We have enough degraded land’,” Dayanand says. “My question is: how did the land degrade in the first place?”
Seth also challenges the assumption that “degraded” land can simply be repaired by planting trees. Ecological restoration, he argues, is never that simple. Depending on what caused an ecosystem to degrade, the first step may involve removing invasive species, restoring natural water flows, or preventing recurring fires. “If what went wrong is still there,” he says, “we need to try to solve that first.”
The search for land, he adds, also often overlooks the fact that very little land is truly “empty.” “People often assume land belongs to nobody,” he says. “In one of the densest countries in the world, that’s rarely true.” Landscapes that appear unused may function as grasslands, wetlands, or seasonal grazing commons, each supporting its own ecological processes and communities.
Now, let’s suppose everything goes right. The right species are planted in the right place, the saplings survive, and decades of care eventually produce mature trees. Have we then recreated what was lost?
Solving the wrong problem
Seth points to decades of painstaking ecological restoration in fragmented areas around Valparai in Tamil Nadu’s Anamalai Hills, where tropical wet evergreen rainforest was cleared during British rule. Researchers planted missing native species, buffered forest edges, and reconnected isolated fragments. Yet, even after 20 years, recovery remained incomplete. “Bird diversity is only half of what they can measure. Often mammals come and go. Different kinds of seeds don’t get dispersed. Some insects come back fast, while others take much longer. The slowest is fungus,” he says. “They seem to take 100-200 years to come back, and then to establish networks with the plants takes even longer. Nobody knows if we can bring that back manually.”
Seth argues the problem runs deeper still. “We think a grassland is barren because in the dry season it looks yellow. We think a swamp is rotting and therefore we have to fix it,” he says. Grasslands, deserts, wetlands and swamps support rich webs of life despite having few or no trees. “The inherent need for humans to fix things based on what they think is right is one of the issues.”
In other words, even when done well, compensatory afforestation can end up solving the wrong problem. Planting trees may recreate the appearance of a forest—or worse, introduce trees into ecosystems that were never meant to have them—and it cannot simply recreate the intricate ecological relationships that evolved over centuries.
The same logic also underpins the growing popularity of dense Japanese-style Miyawaki plantations across Indian cities, often promoted as a shortcut to increase green cover. These are dense, self-sustaining micro-forests grown using a rapid afforestation technique, developed by Japanese botanist and plant ecologist Akira Miyawaki in the 1970s. Promoted for their rapid growth, proponents claim they can develop into complex forest communities within 10-20 years rather than several decades or centuries. However, ecologists have increasingly questioned whether such plantations meaningfully support biodiversity, particularly when they are introduced into naturally open ecosystems or water-scarce landscapes—a concern that has become more pressing as cities across India grapple with recurring water shortages.
The problem, eventually, is not with planting trees, but with doing so carelessly, and expecting them to compensate for everything else we are willing to lose. “Planting a tree is instant gratification,” says Adwait Madkaikar, a political researcher and Mumbai resident who has long been involved in environmental initiatives in the city. In India, he says, getting a sapling to adulthood also requires protection from encroachment, spitting, and garbage, and sustained public investment. “Who’s doing all of that?”
For Madkaikar, all of this is ultimately political. Protecting an existing forest is slower, tangled in litigation and power structures, and often means saying no to projects framed as development. “For those who care about the environment and want to stop its destruction, it’s a pretty emotional issue, but there’s also a lot of politics in it, and sometimes we shy away from that part,” he says.
“You need the trees where they’re already standing, because they’ve been there for so long,” adds Madkaikar. “They have the right to exist there, but we tend to deny them that. We must fight for them.”
Tarang Mohnot is a Mumbai-based independent journalist.