Can compensatory afforestation really replace a forest?

Earlier this year, on 5 June, World Environment Day, for instance, the Mumbai Port Authority announced the planting of 1,500 saplings under the “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” initiative. “Beyond increasing green cover, the initiative promotes environmental awareness and public participation in building a sustainable future,” the press release said. On that very day, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) set itself the goal of planting 100,000 trees across the city. Nearby, the Panvel Municipal Corporation also launched its own 100,000 trees plantation campaign.